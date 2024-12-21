Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Director Purchases $42,105.00 in Stock

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Scavuzzo purchased 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $42,105.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,975. The trade was a 3.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Texas Community Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TCBS opened at $15.09 on Friday. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.01.

Texas Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Texas Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.54%.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

