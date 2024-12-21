The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.74. 362,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,191,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.43.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $579.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $394.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,698,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,380,000 after buying an additional 62,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,634,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 142,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 54.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 434,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.