The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) COO Sells $34,227.36 in Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Burth sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,227.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,173.24. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Burth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Jonathan Burth sold 14,836 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $557,981.96.

On Monday, December 2nd, Jonathan Burth sold 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $356,900.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Jonathan Burth sold 1,400 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $42,056.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Jonathan Burth sold 905 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $27,186.20.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Jonathan Burth sold 400 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Jonathan Burth sold 2,244 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $67,342.44.

Vita Coco Trading Up 0.6 %

COCO opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.56 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Vita Coco by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 16,538.1% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Vita Coco by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COCO shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

