Thomas L. Seavey Sells 7,269 Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) Director Thomas L. Seavey sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $87,954.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,236. The trade was a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Hennessy Advisors Trading Up 1.2 %
HNNA stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $93.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 17.39 and a current ratio of 17.39.
Hennessy Advisors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Hennessy Advisors’s payout ratio is presently 59.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors
About Hennessy Advisors
Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hennessy Advisors
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.