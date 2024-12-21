Tidal Investments LLC Buys 7,155 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 420.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 348.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 87.3% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Benchmark cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

ACLS stock opened at $69.47 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $158.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

