Tidal Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 27.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,095. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $639,759.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at $20,280,219.96. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,380 shares of company stock worth $2,830,837. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.9 %

ALSN opened at $109.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

