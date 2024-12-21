Tidal Investments LLC Trims Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Melius upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ACI stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 49.50%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

