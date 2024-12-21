Tracy D. Daw Sells 14,650 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $183,857.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,843.10. This represents a 69.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Funko Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of FNKO opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $676.41 million, a PE ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Funko by 21.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,609,000 after purchasing an additional 619,114 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Funko during the 3rd quarter worth $860,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the second quarter valued at about $1,138,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNKO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Funko from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Funko in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

