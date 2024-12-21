TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Sells $3,771,270.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,524. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total transaction of $4,205,250.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG traded up $16.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,276.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,400. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,308.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,311.33. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $972.08 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,465.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,181,357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,740,348,000 after buying an additional 43,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,612,583,000 after buying an additional 19,314 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,038,951,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 372,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

