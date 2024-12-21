Tsuruha (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.99 and last traded at $53.99. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

Tsuruha Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.80.

Tsuruha Company Profile

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical, cosmetic, miscellaneous goods and food products. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

