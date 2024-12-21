Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Stock Price Down 26.6% – Time to Sell?

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 26.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

