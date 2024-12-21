Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Twilio from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.35.

Get Twilio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Twilio

Twilio Trading Up 1.8 %

Insider Activity

NYSE TWLO opened at $107.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $116.43.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $81,793.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,917,185.10. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,575 shares of company stock worth $3,863,961. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Twilio by 197.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 17,602 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 831.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 131.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 47,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.