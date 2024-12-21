Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TWST

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $143,025.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,917.85. The trade was a 3.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $35,789.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,728.57. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,602 over the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

TWST opened at $47.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $60.90.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.