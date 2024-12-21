TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Director Keith A. Hutton Purchases 60,000 Shares

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) Director Keith A. Hutton purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $962,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,100,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,767,448.60. The trade was a 1.49 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
TXO Partners Trading Up 4.9 %
NYSE:TXO opened at $16.67 on Friday. TXO Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $682.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.08.
TXO Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.92%. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.06%.
TXO Partners Company Profile
TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.
