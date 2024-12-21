TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Director Keith A. Hutton Purchases 60,000 Shares

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) Director Keith A. Hutton purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $962,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,100,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,767,448.60. The trade was a 1.49 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TXO Partners Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE:TXO opened at $16.67 on Friday. TXO Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $682.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.08.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.92%. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TXO Partners Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in TXO Partners during the third quarter valued at about $639,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TXO Partners during the second quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in TXO Partners by 13.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

