Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 3230414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UGP

Ultrapar Participações Trading Up 1.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 567.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 13.7% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 8.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,764,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 293,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 441,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 94,761 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultrapar Participações

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.