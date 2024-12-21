Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Unisys Trading Down 3.3 %
UIS stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. 1,738,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,711. The stock has a market cap of $453.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. Unisys has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Unisys will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Unisys Company Profile
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Unisys
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.