Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Unisys Trading Down 3.3 %

UIS stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. 1,738,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,711. The stock has a market cap of $453.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. Unisys has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Unisys will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Unisys by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 5,250,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 188,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unisys by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Unisys by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,334,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 162,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,304,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

