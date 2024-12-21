United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.290–0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

X has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Glj Research upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.37.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on United States Steel

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE X traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,082,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,460. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.