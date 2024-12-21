United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Louis W. Sullivan Sells 26,209 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 26,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $9,781,722.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,134.22. This trade represents a 83.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $359.58 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $417.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.37.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

