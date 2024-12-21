United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,038.34 ($13.05) and traded as high as GBX 1,084.08 ($13.62). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,064 ($13.37), with a volume of 1,868,146 shares changing hands.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,073.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,039.13. The firm has a market cap of £7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,502.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.43.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 17.28 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26,315.79%.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.