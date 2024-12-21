USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $33.38 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.47.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.45 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $25,454.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 96.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 99.4% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.