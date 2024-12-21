Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.96 Per Share

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.9647 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.29. 332,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,293. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.67. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $64.09 and a twelve month high of $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

