Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.96 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2024

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMIGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.9647 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.29. 332,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,293. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.67. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $64.09 and a twelve month high of $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.