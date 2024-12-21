Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF to Issue Dividend of $1.66 (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.6649 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA IVOV traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,660. The company has a market capitalization of $944.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $83.01 and a 52 week high of $105.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.13.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
