Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $35,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,121 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 150,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 33,065 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,750,000. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $512,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.09 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

