Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 1.0049 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,521,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,693. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.