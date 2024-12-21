Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) CEO Sells $753,725.00 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERAGet Free Report) CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $753,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,521.94. The trade was a 16.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marshall Fordyce also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 11th, Marshall Fordyce sold 17,500 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $821,450.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 23rd, Marshall Fordyce sold 19,375 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $782,556.25.
  • On Wednesday, October 9th, Marshall Fordyce sold 15,625 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $597,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 25th, Marshall Fordyce sold 23,125 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,064,906.25.

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $51.61.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,231,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,571,000 after acquiring an additional 586,410 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 130.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,387,000 after purchasing an additional 569,590 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $14,015,000. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,371,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,492,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VERA. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

