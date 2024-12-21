Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 23,613 Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SACH. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 124.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Sachem Capital during the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.64. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Sachem Capital Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.53%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

SACH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

