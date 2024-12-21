Virtu Financial LLC Invests $54,000 in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,440,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,744,000 after purchasing an additional 472,103 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 6,011,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after buying an additional 4,804,521 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,151,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after buying an additional 173,477 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 256.5% in the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 1,821,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 1,310,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth about $3,257,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.37.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 2.0 %

TIXT stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.70.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.10 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

