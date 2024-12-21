Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Metagenomi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Metagenomi by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Metagenomi in the second quarter worth $66,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the third quarter valued at $82,000.

Metagenomi Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ MGX opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. Metagenomi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Metagenomi from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

About Metagenomi

(Free Report)

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

