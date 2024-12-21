Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $68,000 Investment in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 144,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 72.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBYI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $134.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.08. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 41.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

