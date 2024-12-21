Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of InterCure during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in InterCure by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in InterCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterCure Stock Performance

INCR stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. InterCure Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

InterCure Company Profile

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil.

