Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 368,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 357,419 shares.The stock last traded at $21.96 and had previously closed at $22.20.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000.

About Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

