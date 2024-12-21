Virtus SEIX AAA Private Credit CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:PCLO) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Virtus SEIX AAA Private Credit CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:PCLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1096 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Virtus SEIX AAA Private Credit CLO ETF Trading Up -0.3 %

Shares of Virtus SEIX AAA Private Credit CLO ETF stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Virtus SEIX AAA Private Credit CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

