Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Vital Farms from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.93. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $48.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $938,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,194,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,243,832.93. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,684,456.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,115,595.02. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,411,862. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,464,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vital Farms by 651.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,112,000 after buying an additional 428,382 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 706,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after purchasing an additional 364,837 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 73.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 679,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,766,000 after purchasing an additional 288,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

