Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Shares Up 50% – Should You Buy?

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,942,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,795% from the average session volume of 102,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 11.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$13.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

