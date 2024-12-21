Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Trading Up 50% – Should You Buy?

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,942,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,795% from the average session volume of 102,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

