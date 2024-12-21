Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 100,502 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 61,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Vulcan Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 93.72, a quick ratio of 173.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.37.

About Vulcan Minerals

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Saint John’s, Canada.

