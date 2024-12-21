Wedbush Begins Coverage on Oklo (NYSE:OKLO)

Stock analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OKLO. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSE:OKLO opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. Oklo has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Oklo in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Oklo in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,493,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

