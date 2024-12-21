Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.90 and traded as high as $4.96. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 222,008 shares changing hands.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.1204 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 109,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,371 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

