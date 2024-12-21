WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Saturday, February 15th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

WesBanco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBCP opened at $25.15 on Friday. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

