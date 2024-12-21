WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Saturday, February 15th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.
WesBanco Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WSBCP opened at $25.15 on Friday. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97.
WesBanco Company Profile
