Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1485 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WDI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,037. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06.

