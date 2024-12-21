Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,822. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $13.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

