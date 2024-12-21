Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,822. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $13.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
- What is a support level?
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.