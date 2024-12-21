Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EHI)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EHI opened at $6.66 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

