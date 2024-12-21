Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of HIO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,060. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $4.07.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

