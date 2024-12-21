Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of MHF stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $7.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

