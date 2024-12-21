Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $88,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,708,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,770 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,029 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,550,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,757 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,699,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,525,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $32.98 and a 12 month high of $38.51.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

