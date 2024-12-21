Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Makes New $81,000 Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Access Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.8% in the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 120,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.8% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

