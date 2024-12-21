Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Makes New Investment in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $1,434,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.71. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $67.69. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

