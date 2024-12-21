Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Takes Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth about $158,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BIP opened at $31.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -426.32%.

BIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

