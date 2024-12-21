Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Takes Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 368.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VAC opened at $90.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.84. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $108.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day moving average of $82.23.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. Barclays upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

