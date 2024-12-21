Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Takes Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in News by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in News in the second quarter worth $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in News by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,855,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,729,000 after acquiring an additional 61,417 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on News from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, News presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of News stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 1.35.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

